Real or Fake? Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's daughter's pic leaked online

The very first pictures of Bollywood’s star couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s month-old daughter, recently created a frenzy on social media.

For the unversed, B-Town’s it couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot in 2023, after falling in love on the set of their maiden on-screen collaboration, Indian Army officer Captain Vikram Batra’s war biopic ‘Shershaah’ (2021), embraced parenthood earlier this year, when the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 16.

Following her birth, the doting parents set a no-photo policy for their child, requesting media and paparazzi to respect their privacy. “As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family,” the new parents had stated. “It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings!”

However, recently, a picture of the celebrity kid created a frenzy on social media, with many convinced that it was actually the picture of Sid and Kiara’s daughter.

But the fact-check tools have now confirmed that the viral pictures are AI-generated and digitally altered.

Meanwhile, the ‘Shershaah’ couple is yet to unveil any photo or even the name of their baby girl.