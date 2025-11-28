Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reveal name of their daughter with her new photo

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reveal name of their daughter with her new photo have delighted their fans as they announced the name of their newborn daughter.

Taking to their Instagram account on Friday, November 28, the Bollywood couple shared a heartfelt joint post featuring a tender image of their little one.

In the image, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can be seen holding their baby’s tiny feet, which are adorned with delicate white knitted booties.

Alongside the photo, announced their baby girl’s name as Saraayah Malhotra. “From our prayers, to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra,” they shared.

Fans and friends immediately flooded the post with warm wishes and congratulations.

While the couple did not explain how they chose the name, but multiple Indian sources suggest it may have been inspired by Hebrew word Sarah, which means princess, as per Hindustan Times.

The Shershaah actors had announced the birth of their daughter on July 15, expressing their joy and gratitude in an Instagram post.

“Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara and Sidharth,” they wrote at the time.

The lovebirds also requested privacy during this special time, asking fans and photographers not to share pictures of the newborn.

“We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, no photos please, only blessings. Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara and Sidharth,” the couple added in another post.