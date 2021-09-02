Sidharth Shukla, winner of ‘Bigg Boss 13’, dead at 40

Indian TV star and winner of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla has passed away at the age of 40, Dr R Sukhdeve of Cooper Hospital confirmed to The Indian Express.

According to initial reports, the actor was brought dead to the hospital early on Thursday and while the post mortem examination has not yet begun, it is being reported that Shukla passed away following a massive heart attack. Police procedures are ongoing. read more

Shukla joined the Hindi TV industry with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008, following it up with roles in shows like Aahat, Love U Zindagi, and CID.

His big break came in the hit TV serial Balika Vadhu, after which he made several reality TV appearances including in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6, India’s Got Talent, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Bigg Boss 13 where he emerged as the winner.

He was also seen in some Bollywood flicks including in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.