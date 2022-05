Popular Indian rapper and Congress party leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district of Punjab state on Sunday.

An India-based news agency reported that Sidhu Moose Wala had contested elections from Mansa where he lost by 63,323 votes to Dr Vijay Singla of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

It is pertinent to mention that a legislative member from Mansa Nazar Singh Manshahia had revolted against Congress when Sidhu Moose Wala was given the ticket to contest the election.

