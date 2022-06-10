Sidhu Moose Wala’s father says ‘I’m ruined’

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh broke down in tears during his ‘Antim Ardas’, and said, “Today I’m ruined.”

The family of Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala – who was shot dead last month – held an Antim Ardas ceremony for the deceased, Wednesday, as per the Sikh rituals. His father, Balkaur Singh, broke down in front of the crowd asking “What was my son’s fault?”

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Singh cried, “Please take Punjab out of this fire.” He further added, “Today I am ruined. My fate should not repeat in anyone’s life. I can’t understand if there was any fault with my son.”

“If a son makes a mistake, his parents are asked to correct him. I swear by the ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ that I hadn’t received any complaint regarding my son,” Sidhu Moose Wala’s father explained.

“My son hugged me and cried about why he was blamed for everything. ‘I have not done wrong to anyone’. I still asked him again if he had done anything wrong. Sometimes parents may not be aware of what their young children are doing. He swore upon his parents and told us that he was not into any fraudulent activity. I reassured him that he need not fear then. We believe in God,” he recounted.

For those unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29, a day after the administration of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reduced his security.

A Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, had claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi artist, claiming of taken revenge for killing his brothers.

Reportedly, Punjab Police had identified eight shooters, said to be involved in the murder. They hail from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra states. Moreover, three gangsters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested from Fatehabad.

