Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

The grieving family of the late rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, finally has a reason to celebrate as Moose Wala’s parents, Balkaur and Charan Singh, were blessed with a baby boy.

Sharing the delightful news on Instagram, Balkaur Singh shared the good news with the millions of rapper’s fans. “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love (sic),” he wrote.

In the picture, the proud father sits beside a portrait of the late rapper, cradling the newborn in his arms. The post quickly gained traction on social media platforms, crossing over 1 million likes.

Earlier reports had circulated regarding Charan Kaur’s pregnancy at the age of 58, achieved through IVF (in-vitro-fertilisation) treatment. The couple had undergone the procedure abroad, as reported by The Indian Express.

It is pertinent to mention here that the late rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was the only son of his parents.

Congratulations on the return of the great #SidhuMooseWala ❤️

A precious day for well wishers pic.twitter.com/0glhLh9l8i — Ria (@Ria_ScoobiCutee) March 17, 2024

Earlier, Balkaur Singh had previously urged fans to refrain from spreading rumors and assured them that any significant updates about the family would be shared directly.

“We are grateful to Sidhu’s well-wishers who are concerned about our family. But we request you not to believe the many rumors being circulated about the family. Any news will be shared by the family with all of you,” he wrote on Facebook.

Who Was Sidhu Moosewala?

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, famously known as Sidhu Moosewala, emerged as a prominent figure in Punjab’s music and cinema scene. His contributions to Punjabi-language music as a rapper-singer propelled him to widespread fame. Notably, his breakout track ‘So High’ garnered significant attention, marking the beginning of his rise to stardom.

In 2018, Sidhu Moosewala released his debut album ‘PBX 1’, which achieved commercial success, even making its mark on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, reaching the 66th position. Tracks like ‘Mera Na’ and ’47’ further solidified his position in the industry, with notable placements on the UK Singles Chart.

His 2021 album ‘Moosetape’ attained a remarkable feat by becoming the first Indian album to surpass one billion streams on Spotify. Sidhu Moosewala’s dominance in the music scene was evident through his numerous chart-topping singles on the Billboard Indian Songs chart.

Despite his musical achievements, Sidhu Moosewala faced controversy due to his provocative lyrics, often criticized for mocking religious sentiments and glorifying gun culture. In 2019, he found himself entangled in legal issues over the lyrics of his song ‘Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi’.

Tragically, Sidhu Moosewala’s life was cut short when he was fatally shot by unidentified assailants on May 29, 2022, just days before his 29th birthday. The murder case has implicated around 31 individuals, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar.