Sidhu thinks Fakhar Zaman should open for Pakistan instead of Babar Azam

Former India opening batter Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a piece of advice for Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam ahead of their clash against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Reacting to Pakistan’s upset defeat against the United States, Navjot Singh Sidhu questioned the batting order and combination of the BabarAzam-led team.

“Tuk Tuk batter Babar Azam is opening for Pakistan while their best option Fakhar Zaman is batting in the middle order,” Navjot Singh Sidhu said in a statement.

The former India batter believed that Pakistan are not playing with right combination. “Babar Zam is their captain and he needs to lead from the front. The opening pair also needs to be changed,” he added.

Navjot Singh Sidhu went on to say that Pakistan also lack a ‘proper’ all-rounder in the squad as compared to in the past.

“Earlier, they (Pakistan) had Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq. Pakistan will have to put the right players in the right place but if they (want) to play well against India, Navjot Singh Sidhu added.

Humiliating defeat

Pakistan men’s cricket team on Thursday, stooped to a new low as the former champions succumbed to an upset five-run defeat against the USA after an enthralling match which was decided in the Super Over.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam entrusted senior pacer Mohammad Amir to bowl the Super Over. However, the left-arm pacer struggled to maintain his line and length and went on to concede 18 runs.

Amir bowled three wides in the over while poor fielding and overthrows saw the Green Shirts leaking away more runs.

Set to chase 19 in the one-over eliminator, Iftikhar Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman came out to bat for Pakistan while Saurabh Netravalkar was given the ball for the USA.

The right-handed batter played out a dot on the first delivery but hit Netravalkar for a four on the next delivery.

The boundary put the left-arm pacer under immense pressure as he bowled a wide on the next delivery. However, Netravalkar was soon to recollect himself and dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed on the next delivery.

Pakistan then needed 14 off the last three deliveries and Netravalkar displayed nerves of steel to defend the total for the USA and steered the associate nation to a historic victory.