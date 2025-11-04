Sidra Nawaz stars in ICC Women’s World Cup XI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday unveiled the Women’s World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament, with Pakistan’s Sidra Nawaz being the only player from the country to earn a place in the star-studded lineup.

The team, dominated by players from India and South Africa, celebrates standout performers from what was a record-breaking edition of the Women’s World Cup.

India’s triumphant campaign saw Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma all named in the XI, while South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was chosen to lead the side after a remarkable tournament with the bat.

Wolvaardt topped the scoring charts with 571 runs at an average of 71.37, setting a new record for the most runs in a single Women’s World Cup.

Mandhana followed closely as the second-highest run-getter, with a string of consistent performances including a brilliant century against New Zealand.

Rodrigues earned her spot courtesy of her match-winning 127 against Australia in the semi-final*, while Deepti Sharma, who was named Player of the Tournament, etched her name in history as the first woman to score over 200 runs and take more than 15 wickets in a single edition.

Australia, who reached the semi-finals, saw Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, and Alana King make the cut, while England’s Sophie Ecclestone was also included for her stellar bowling efforts. Nat Sciver-Brunt was named as the 12th player.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Sidra Nawaz earned recognition for her exceptional glovework behind the stumps throughout the tournament.

Despite Pakistan’s underwhelming campaign, the wicketkeeper impressed with her consistency and sharp presence, becoming the only player from outside the semi-finalists to feature in the XI.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament:

Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Ash Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Alana King and Sophie Ecclestone.

12th Player: Nat Sciver Brunt.