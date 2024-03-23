SIFC assures action against responsible for ‘aviation industry’s failures’

KARACHI: The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has taken notice of a white paper issued by Aircraft Owners and Operators Association (AOOA) on the failures of the aviation industry, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources told ARY News that SIFC Joint Secretary Atta Umar Khalil has contacted the aircraft owners’ association and assured of ‘relevant action’ against responsible for the failures of the aviation industry.

Moreover, sources claimed that the council has sought a response from the Ministry of Aviation on the white paper – which claimed that a lack of professionalism caused pilot licence issues, leading to a ban on operations of Pakistani airlines in European Union (EU) countries.

The SIFC assured that an investigation will be launched against those responsible for the destruction of the aviation industry and a report will be submitted to the Prime Minister.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) serves as a top decision-making body to push through fundamental reforms in the economy’s structure.