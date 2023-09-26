SIFC Committee finalizes plan to resolve agriculture, IT issues

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Tuesday devised a practical option, by drawing consensus among stakeholders, to resolve key impediments to the investment environment in the country, ARY News reported.

The plans were also finalized to resolve issues related to four key sectors (agriculture, IT, minerals, and energy) besides adding new projects to the forum, said a press release issued here.

The 5th meeting of the Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) began on September 26, 2023, and will continue for two days.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and attended by the National Coordinator for SIFC, Dr Jehanzeb Khan SAPM (Governance Effectiveness), concerned Federal and Provincial Ministers, and high-level government officials.

The meeting was aimed at reviewing the measures being undertaken for improving the investment ecosystem, overcoming macroeconomic challenges, and stimulating economic growth.

The relevant ministries presented progress on various aspects, including policy-level interventions to be undertaken in the short, medium, and long term to yield the desired dividends.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was constituted for the economic revival of Pakistan. The Economic Revival Plan was unveiled during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief Ministers, Federal and Provincial Ministers, and high-level government officials.