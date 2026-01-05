Sigourney Weaver offers guidance to young actors at New York Comic Con

Sigourney Weaver revealed the key advice she gives younger actors during a panel at New York Comic Con.

Recently, when she was asked about the television series Alien: Earth, which is the first television series in the Alien franchise, she gave the show and its cast her seal of approval.

Weaver, told moderator Josh Horowitz, “I met Sydney Chandler yesterday and some of the cast. I see myself in them, because even though the movie had no profile, it was still a big responsibility. My heart goes out to them”. She added, “Now that the movies are so beloved, I think there may even be more pressure”.

The actress continued to share the admiration she has for those newer in Hollywood, and said, “I’m thrilled to still be working at my age because I feel I have an opportunity as an older actor to bond with the younger actors. The message I would always like to send out is: Don’t worry so much. It’s going to be fine. Just hit your mark, say the lines, go for it, and don’t think about it when you go home”.

Weaver further said, “I would have faith in these young actors. I think the cast of Alien: Earth, the direction and everything else is just extraordinary”.

Alien: Earth premiered on August 12 on Hulu and follows Sydney Chandler, as Wendy, a humanoid robot who leads a team of soldiers in the aftermath of a spacecraft crash-landing on Earth.

The show takes place before Ridley Scott’s iconic 1979 movie, and its first season consisted of eight episodes. Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Babou Ceesay and Samuel Blenkin also starred.

Weaver previously told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she was “really enjoying” the show.

“What I admire about it is the scope is so much more profound than just an Alien movie,” the actress added. “It’s about our world, and what’s dominating the world in 100 years, and to me, it’s right on”.

Weaver’s additional credits include lead roles in the Ghostbusters and Avatar franchises. She is set to star in 2026’s The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.