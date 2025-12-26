Sigourney Weaver reveals techniques of handling while filming 'Avatar'

American actress Sigourney Weaver has spoken in detail about how a sensitive kiss scene was handled in the film Avatar: Fire and Ash, highlighting the precautions taken due to the large age gap between her character and a much younger co-star.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Weaver explained that the scene involved her character and the human teenager Spider, played by Jack Champion, now 21. The age difference between the two actors was roughly around 55 years, and the moment had to be approached with particular care and sensitivity.

Weaver explained in detail, “We had to be very delicate about that scene because it included a kiss”. She was quick to clarify that she did not physically kiss Champion during filming. At the time production began in 2017, Champion was only 14 or 15 years old, as the film was shot using motion-capture technology over several years.

Weaver said director James Cameron was mindful of the situation and devised a solution that ensured appropriate boundaries were maintained. “James asked Jack to pick someone I could kiss, and he did”, she explained. “Then I imagine when I wasn’t there, they picked someone appropriate for Jack”. The approach allowed the filmmakers to construct the scene convincingly in post-production without placing either actor in an uncomfortable or inappropriate situation.

Describing the process, Weaver said the measures taken were both “quite legitimate” and necessary given the circumstances. She added that once the scene was completed using visual effects, the final result felt emotionally believable. “I believed it,” she said. “It’s so genuine between the two of them, and any concern about Jack’s real age and my real age – I think there’s no room for it there”.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the latest instalment in James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar franchise, which is known for its extensive use of cutting-edge CGI and motion-capture technology. These techniques allowed actors to portray characters of different ages and even different species, while maintaining realism and emotional depth.

Fans and industry observers have praised the franchise for its technical ambition, but Weaver’s comments have drawn attention to how carefully filmmakers must handle intimate scenes, particularly when younger performers are involved. The actress’s remarks underline the importance of ethical filmmaking practices alongside technological innovation.