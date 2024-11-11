‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ trailer: Jimmy Shergill in pursuit to solve heist

Netflix on Monday dropped the trailer for the crime drama ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ starring Bollywood actors Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajiv Mehta.

The trailer for the film revolves around a diamond theft worth crores as officer Jaswinder Singh (Jimmy Shergill) suspects Kamini Singh (Tamannaah Bhatia), Sikandar Sharma (Avinash Tiwary), and Mangesh Desai (Rajiv Mehta).

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ is set to premiere on the streaming platform on November 29.

Jaswinder Singh’s investigation turns into obsession as he follows the suspects for 15 years with the mystery around the theft still continuing.

At the ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ trailer launch event, Jimmy Shergill said, “The trailer invites the audience to a world filled with obsession and intrigue. With every twist, a new piece of the puzzle is revealed. I’m eager for viewers to immerse themselves in this mystery, connect the dots, and discover — will instinct prevail?”

Avinash Tiwary said that ‘Sikander Ka Muqaddar’ is more than just a crime drama.

“I feel truly honoured to be part of this journey, working alongside Neeraj sir once again and collaborating with Netflix to bring this story to life,” the Bollywood actor added.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia reflected on her character, saying that the role of Kamini was a complete transformation for her as it allowed her to step out of her comfort zone.

“She’s a blend of vulnerability and strength, and as the narrative unfolds, so does her journey. I’m grateful to Neeraj sir for trusting me with such a complex role and to Netflix for this incredible opportunity to explore new dimensions in my craft,” the Bollywood actress added.