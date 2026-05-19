Sikandar Raza wins two major sports awards in Zimbabwe

Prominent cricketer Sikandar Raza took home two significant honors at Zimbabwe’s annual National Sports Awards.

During the event, the cricket star received the “Sportsman of the Year” award. In addition, he successfully claimed a second major title, being named the “Sportsperson of the Year.”

These honors were granted to the Zimbabwean all-rounder in recognition of his recent outstanding achievements.

Earlier this year, Sikandar Raza said that if I had to leave any league for the country, I would leave.

Raza said in an interview that he does not want to miss any white-ball match for his country, and if he has to miss any league for that, he will.

He said that if Zimbabwe told me today that there were a series in three days, no matter which team it was, for national duty, I would leave the IPL or PSL and represent the country first.