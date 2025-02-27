Salman Khan unleashes action in new ‘Sikandar’ teaser – Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned on his action mode for the new teaser of his hotly-anticipated Eid release ‘Sikandar’.

With exactly a month to go for the much-awaited ‘Sikandar’ to arrive in theatres, the makers of the Salman Khan-led mega-actioner unveiled another minute-and-a-half-long new teaser of the film on Thursday.

The clip begins with a dramatic entry of Khan, as the titular character, revealing that his grandmother named him Sikandar, whereas, his grandfather chose the name Sanjay for him. “Aur pragya ne rajasahab (And people called me raja),” he said before the video switched to some high-octane action by him.

Excited fans also caught a brief glimpse of South starlet Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest, boasting about his character’s mass popularity.

Also featuring a dash of dance and music, the new teaser of the action entertainer was released across social media with the caption, “Sikandar aa raha hai (is coming), this Eid! Here’s presenting the Film Teaser of Sikandar!”

Besides Salman Khan in the titular role and Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest, the ensemble cast of the AR Murugadoss directorial also features Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and veteran actor Sathyaraj. The star-studded actioner is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

‘Sikandar’ is scheduled to hit theatres this March, coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.