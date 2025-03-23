Salman Khan returns as ‘Rajkot Ka Raja’ in ‘Sikandar’ trailer

The makers of Sikandar, which stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna, have released the trailer for the film.

The three-minute footage was released on Sunday, a week before the film’s release on March 30.

The trailer for ‘Sikandar’ opens with a wanted poster of Sanjay Rajkot (Salman Khan) as he is introduced in his signature larger-than-life avatar.

The trailer shows Rashmika Mandanna’s character complaining that he beats up goons every other day. However, the trailer soon reveals that Rajkot is not a typical criminal and has been working for a greater cause.

“A hundred mistakes made with a good heart can be forgiven, but there is no apology for even a single mistake committed intentionally,” Salman Khan asserts in the trailer.

At one point, the Bollywood actor is heard saying “Bahut neta jail gaye hain, abhineta bhi (Many leaders have gone to jail, even actors). Nobody is above the law.”

Directed by AR Murugadoss, ‘Sikandar’ marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen in a lead role after 16 months when he appeared in ‘Tiger 3.’

Apart from the Bollywood superstar, the film sees Rashmika Mandanna playing Saisri while Sathyaraj portrays Minister Pradhan.

Earlier, Indian film actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R. Khan (KRK) slammed Khan’s upcoming Eid release.

In his signature sarcastic style, KRK labeled the film as “Bhagandar” (a Hindi slang for failure) and criticised Salman Khan’s dance moves, fitness, and increasing weight.

In a video posted on Facebook, KRK claimed that Sikandar has already failed to create hype, as its teaser and two previously released songs failed to gain traction.

He sarcastically remarked that many people have already decided to skip the film after watching the underwhelming promotions.