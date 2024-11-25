Actor Sikander Rizvi ties the knot, pictures go viral!

Pakistani film actor-restaurateur Sikander Rizvi, grandson of legendary singer Noor Jehan, has tied the knot with Irene.

Sikander Rizvi, who made his big screen debut opposite film star Humaima Malick in Asad ul Haq’s rom-com ‘Dekh Magar Pyar Se’, and also owns one of the leading chains of cafes in Karachi, contractually married Irene in an intimate setup on Sunday.

The widely-circulated pictures and videos from the ceremony show the handsome groom in an ivory sherwani paired with a pale pink turban, whereas, his wife wore a matching pink and gold ensemble for the close-knit affair.

Thousands of social users liked the viral pictures and videos of the couple’s special moment and extended their heartfelt wishes to Sikander and Irene.

It is to be noted here that Sikander is the younger of two kids of Malika–e–Tarannum Noor Jehan and her husband, film producer Shaukat Hussain Rizvi’s son Akbar Hussain Rizvi and his French wife Florence Villiers. His elder sister Soniya Jehan is also an actor, best known for starring in ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’. Actor-host Ahmed Ali Butt is his cousin.

Sikander was previously in a relationship with actor Ayesha Omar for some time, however, the two parted ways but continued to stay friends.

