Silent Hill f pre-load starts soon – Here’s what you need to know

Silent Hill f is almost here, and new details have confirmed its file size and pre-load dates ahead of release. Fans of the horror game franchise have been waiting for this instalment since its first announcement in 2022, and now they know exactly how much storage space to clear and when they can start downloading it.

Silent Hill f will be released on 25 September for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, marking the first full original entry in the series since Silent Hill: The Short Message.

For the Standard Edition, Silent Hill f will take up 36.637 GB and players can begin pre-loading on 23 September, two days before launch. Those who purchase the Deluxe Edition will have an even earlier start, with pre-load available from 21 September and full access from 23 September.

The Deluxe version also gives players the chance to finish Silent Hill f season 3 before Standard Edition users can even begin.

This horror game is expected to take around 12 to 13 hours to complete, which makes Silent Hill f one of the longer titles in the franchise. Compared to other recent AAA releases, its file size is surprisingly modest.

On PlayStation 5, it is far smaller than Ghost of Yotei’s 85 GB or Helldivers 2’s 140 GB on PC. Xbox Series X|S and PC sizes have yet to be confirmed.

Silent Hill f also shifts away from the series’ traditional Maine setting to the fictional Japanese town of Ebisugaoka, aiming for a more authentic Eastern horror style.

Producer Motoi Okamoto has already confirmed that this horror game will lean more on action and melee combat, with some early previews comparing it to a soulslike.

With file size, pre-load dates and release date now confirmed, all that is left for fans is to count down the final days before the horror game finally arrives.

