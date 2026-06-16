Karachi, Jun 16, 2026 – In Pakistani market today, silver prices changed slightly as chandi ka rate is Rs. 6,795 per tola. The price action in the market steadied with investors watching international bullion movement as well as domestic economic data, after a week of volatility.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 5,824 per 10 grams and Rs. 582.4 per gram.

Silver is still of interest to both investors as well as industrial buyers due to its lower price compared to gold, and because silver is becoming more important for many industries. The solid performance of this also remains closely tied to the levels of gold prices which have remained resilient in the local market. This sticky correlation continues to be one where silver follows gold, amid global economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations and safe haven purchasing.

Multiple elements are presently impacting silver value in Pakistan. Movements of the import and USD/PKR exchange rate continue to play a major role in determining local rates, as seen globally with international bullion trends.

Silver’s dual nature as an investment metal and an industrial metal helps its long-term outlook, analysts point out that short-term volatility should continue. Buyers should be monitoring the jewelers daily because prices can change due to international activity.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (June 16, 2026)

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 582.4 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 5,824 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 6,795 Standard Sarafa Market Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports. Slight variations may occur by city, dealer, or timing. Always verify with local jewelers or markets for exact pricing before transactions.