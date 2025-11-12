Silver prices rebound as gold decline in Pakistan — November 12, 2025

KARACHI: Silver prices in Pakistan rebounded on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, both in the domestic and international markets, contrasting with a decline in gold rates, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 24-karat silver rose by Rs81 per tola, reaching Rs5,424 compared to the previous rate of Rs5,353. Similarly, the 10-gram price increased by Rs69, climbing to Rs4,658 from Rs4,589.

International Silver Prices

In the global market, silver prices also strengthened, gaining $0.81 to reach $51.72 per ounce, up from $50.91, the association reported.

Gold Rates

In contrast, gold prices declined in Pakistan. The price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,000 per tola, settling at Rs434,762, compared to Rs435,762 on the previous trading day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs857 to Rs372,738 from Rs373,595, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs786, reaching Rs341,688 from Rs342,474.

In the international market, gold prices went down by $59 to $4,124 as against $4,134.

Silver Trends in Pakistan

Silver prices in Pakistan are updated daily and vary across major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Faisalabad.

As a precious metal with the symbol Ag and atomic number 47, silver holds cultural and economic significance in Pakistan. It is commonly used in jewellery, ornaments, and decorative artefacts. Additionally, silver is regarded as a safe-haven asset, offering a hedge against economic uncertainties.

Its demand is also driven by industrial applications, particularly in electronics, solar energy, and medical equipment.

Silver prices in the local market are influenced by a combination of global market trends, exchange rates, government policies, and domestic supply and demand. Speculative activity and seasonal demand further contribute to price volatility.