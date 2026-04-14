Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- April 14, 2026

Karachi, April 14, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have maintained firm upward momentum today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 9,002 per tola—demonstrating sustained strength driven by international precious metals trends and active local demand. This performance continues the recent positive pattern, as silver remains highly responsive to global market signals and safe-haven buying interest.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 7,716 per 10 grams and Rs. 771.6 per gram, supported by international spot silver activity and its reliable linkage to gold. The metal continues to draw attention as a practical safe-haven choice and vital industrial resource in the prevailing economic climate.

This firmness aligns with gold’s steady positioning (local 24K gold around Rs. 510,000+ per tola), highlighting the synchronized dynamics between the two metals amid ongoing market conditions.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s solid footing (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates firm) supports silver, as traders regularly combine both for protection and diversification aims. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has preserved forceful upward influence (spot levels in elevated ranges), swiftly amplifying local PKR valuation via import outlays and currency exchange impacts. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s pivotal applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy domains secure ongoing uptake, fortifying prices through assorted market situations. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani acquirers and jewelers are exhibiting steady participation with silver as a shield against inflation and a comparatively economical precious metal relative to gold, powering today’s firm trend in Sarafa markets.

Analysts stress silver’s oscillating yet hopeful nature—recent movements have sustained this steady phase—upheld by investment attractiveness and industrial core elements.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time silver rate in Pakistan today, chandi ka rate, silver price per tola, or silver price per gram, keep this page bookmarked.

Silver Rates in Pakistan- April 14, 2026

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 771.6 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 7,716 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 9,002 Standard Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports