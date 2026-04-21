Silver Rate in Pakistan Today – April 21, 2026

Karachi, April 21, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan declined on Tuesday, tracking a broad pullback in the global precious metals market. According to data from the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) and local Karachi market reports, the silver rate per tola fell by Rs. 59 to settle at Rs. 8,358, while the price per 10 grams declined by Rs. 51 to reach Rs. 7,165.

The dip in the domestic chandi ka rate mirrored a 1.4% decline in international spot silver, which eased to $78.80 per ounce on Tuesday. The correction follows a period of sustained upward momentum in which silver had traded in the Rs. 8,481–8,742 range per tola in recent sessions, buoyed by safe-haven demand and strong industrial consumption signals.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan – April 21, 2026

Weight Rate (PKR) Change Notes 1 Gram Rs. 716.5 ▼ Rs. 5.1 24K 10 Grams Rs. 7,165 ▼ Rs. 51 24K 1 Tola (11.66g) Rs. 8,358 ▼ Rs. 59 Standard Rate 1 Kilogram Rs. 712,058 ▼ Rs. 2,603 Live Spot 1 Ounce (31.1g) Rs. 22,268 ▼ 1.4% International Spot

Why Did Silver Prices Drop Today?

Tuesday’s decline in the chandi rate comes against the backdrop of broader selling pressure in international bullion markets. Gold also retreated, with the price per tola in the local market dropping by Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 500,162, while international gold fell $10 to $4,778 per ounce. Silver tends to track gold closely, and the simultaneous dip in both metals indicates a risk-off repositioning among global investors rather than any Pakistan-specific development.

Additionally, platinum lost 0.8% and palladium eased 0.3% on the same day, suggesting a wider pullback across the precious metals complex on Tuesday.

Silver Rate Trend: One-Year Performance

Despite today’s modest pullback, silver has demonstrated exceptional strength over the past year. According to market data, silver prices in Pakistan have risen by approximately 141.5% over the last 12 months, making it one of the strongest performing assets available to Pakistani investors and savers. Over the past 30 days, the silver rate has climbed around 17%, though a slight consolidation phase appears to be underway in the near term.

The yearly gain has been powered by a combination of global monetary policy uncertainty, record industrial consumption in the clean energy sector, and the rupee’s ongoing softness against major currencies — all of which have amplified the domestic PKR price of the metal well beyond the gains seen in dollar terms internationally.

Should You Buy Silver Today in Pakistan?

Market analysts note that silver remains one of the more accessible precious metals for Pakistani buyers, given its significantly lower per-unit cost compared to gold. For context, while 24-karat gold is trading at around Rs. 500,162 per tola, silver at Rs. 8,358 per tola represents a far lower entry point for retail investors seeking exposure to the precious metals market as a hedge against inflation.

That said, silver is inherently more volatile than gold and can experience sharper short-term corrections. Buyers are advised to consult live Sarafa market quotes and consider their investment horizon before transacting. Today’s dip, if viewed as a pullback within a broader uptrend, may represent an opportunity for patient buyers, but individual circumstances vary.

Disclaimer: Silver rates listed above are indicative and sourced from publicly available Sarafa market data and international market data