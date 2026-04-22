Silver Rate in Pakistan Today – April 22, 2026
- By Fahad Ali -
- Apr 22, 2026
KARACHI, April 22, 2026 — Silver prices in Pakistan declined for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, with the precious metal trading at Rs. 8,071 per tola in major Sarafa markets, reflecting broader global weakness and profit-taking after recent gains.
According to market updates from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad bullion exchanges, silver opened lower following a drop in international spot prices, which fell to $79.01 per troy ounce. The local currency’s relative stability against the US dollar provided limited offset to the downward pressure.
Today’s Silver Rates in Pakistan
|
Unit
|
Price (PKR)
|
1 Tola (24K)
|
Rs. 8,071
|
10 Grams
|
Rs. 6,918
|
1 Gram
|
Rs. 691.8
|
1 Kilogram
|
~Rs. 691,800
Rates for pure 999-fine silver remained consistent across major cities, though minor variations of Rs. 20-50 per tola were observed in Peshawar and Quetta due to regional logistics and demand patterns.
Market Drivers Behind the Move
Analysts attribute the pullback to a combination of factors:
- Global Profit-Taking: International silver retreated after a strong rally earlier this month, with investors locking in gains ahead of key US economic data.
- USD Strength: A firmer US Dollar Index pressured dollar-denominated commodities, including precious metals.
- Local Consolidation: Pakistani Sarafa markets saw muted trading volumes as buyers adopted a wait-and-see approach near the Rs. 8,000 psychological level.
Despite the daily decline, silver remains up over 11% in the past month, supported by sustained industrial demand from the renewable energy and electronics sectors globally.
Rates from Major Cities of Pakistan
|
City
|
Per Tola (PKR)
|
Per 10g (PKR)
|
Karachi
|
Rs. 8,071
|
Rs. 6,918
|
Lahore
|
Rs. 8,071
|
Rs. 6,918
|
Islamabad
|
Rs. 8,071
|
Rs. 6,918
|
Peshawar
|
Rs. 8,042
|
Rs. 6,902
|
Faisalabad
|
Rs. 8,071
|
Rs. 6,918
|
Quetta
|
Rs. 8,042
|
Rs. 6,902
Short-Term Outlook
Market watchers expect silver to trade in a Rs. 7,900–8,300 per tola range in the near term, pending clarity on global macro cues. Key factors to monitor include:
- Upcoming US Federal Reserve commentary on interest rates
- PKR-USD exchange rate movements
- Physical demand trends ahead of the wedding season in South Asia
“For medium-term investors, current levels offer a reasonable entry point, but avoid over-leveraging given silver’s inherent volatility,” noted a Lahore-based bullion trader who requested anonymity.
Zakat Implications for Investors
With silver trading at Rs. 8,071 per tola, the Zakat Nisab threshold for 2026 stands at approximately Rs. 423,728 (52.5 tola × current rate). Muslim investors holding silver or equivalent assets above this value for one lunar year are required to pay 2.5% Zakat.
Practical Guidance for Buyers
Experts advise retail buyers to:
- Verify purity certification (999 hallmark) before purchase
- Compare rates across multiple dealers to secure fair pricing
- Store physical holdings securely, preferably in bank lockers for larger quantities
- Track international silver prices via trusted financial portals for context
Jewelry purchases will carry additional making charges (typically 10–25%) and applicable taxes, so investment-focused buyers are generally advised to opt for bars or coins with lower premiums.
Disclaimer: Silver rates fluctuate intraday based on global markets and local demand.