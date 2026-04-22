Silver Rate in Pakistan Today – April 22, 2026

KARACHI, April 22, 2026 — Silver prices in Pakistan declined for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, with the precious metal trading at Rs. 8,071 per tola in major Sarafa markets, reflecting broader global weakness and profit-taking after recent gains.

According to market updates from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad bullion exchanges, silver opened lower following a drop in international spot prices, which fell to $79.01 per troy ounce. The local currency’s relative stability against the US dollar provided limited offset to the downward pressure.

Today’s Silver Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price (PKR) 1 Tola (24K) Rs. 8,071 10 Grams Rs. 6,918 1 Gram Rs. 691.8 1 Kilogram ~Rs. 691,800

Rates for pure 999-fine silver remained consistent across major cities, though minor variations of Rs. 20-50 per tola were observed in Peshawar and Quetta due to regional logistics and demand patterns.

Market Drivers Behind the Move

Analysts attribute the pullback to a combination of factors:

Global Profit-Taking : International silver retreated after a strong rally earlier this month, with investors locking in gains ahead of key US economic data.

USD Strength : A firmer US Dollar Index pressured dollar-denominated commodities, including precious metals.

Local Consolidation : Pakistani Sarafa markets saw muted trading volumes as buyers adopted a wait-and-see approach near the Rs. 8,000 psychological level.

Despite the daily decline, silver remains up over 11% in the past month, supported by sustained industrial demand from the renewable energy and electronics sectors globally.

Rates from Major Cities of Pakistan City Per Tola (PKR) Per 10g (PKR) Karachi Rs. 8,071 Rs. 6,918 Lahore Rs. 8,071 Rs. 6,918 Islamabad Rs. 8,071 Rs. 6,918 Peshawar Rs. 8,042 Rs. 6,902 Faisalabad Rs. 8,071 Rs. 6,918 Quetta Rs. 8,042 Rs. 6,902 Short-Term Outlook Market watchers expect silver to trade in a Rs. 7,900–8,300 per tola range in the near term, pending clarity on global macro cues. Key factors to monitor include: Upcoming US Federal Reserve commentary on interest rates

PKR-USD exchange rate movements

Physical demand trends ahead of the wedding season in South Asia “For medium-term investors, current levels offer a reasonable entry point, but avoid over-leveraging given silver’s inherent volatility,” noted a Lahore-based bullion trader who requested anonymity.