Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- April 24, 2026

KARACHI, April 24, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant decline today, with the chandi ka rate falling by Rs. 142 to settle at Rs. 7,957 per tola . This downturn aligns with a weakening trend in global precious metals markets, where spot silver faced continued selling pressure.

Current local rates now stand at Rs. 6,821 per 10 grams and approximately Rs. 682.1 per gram, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJSA) . The decline mirrors a $1.42 fall in the international silver price, which was trading at $74.73 per ounce .

This bearish movement in silver coincides with a sharp correction in gold, as the local 24K gold rate tumbled by Rs. 2,900 to Rs. 490,862 per tola, underscoring the synchronized dynamics between the two metals amid the current market sell-off .

Key Factors Behind the Decline in Silver Prices

Weak International Cues : Global silver has preserved a forceful downward influence as spot levels retreated from elevated ranges, swiftly impacting local PKR valuation via import costs and exchange rate parity .

Profit-Taking & Risk Aversion : Market analysts attribute the decline to short-term corrections and subdued trading activity, with investors rotating out of safe-haven assets following recent geopolitical developments .

Gold’s Corrective Phase : Silver’s strong correlation with gold meant that the yellow metal’s sharp decline in both the international and local markets pulled the white metal down with it .

Local Market Sentiment: Sarafa markets in Karachi and other major cities saw cautious participation from buyers and jewelers, who adopted a “wait and see” approach amid the volatile session.

Analysts emphasize that while today’s movement is bearish, silver retains its oscillating yet hopeful nature due to its pivotal industrial applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, and electronics. This industrial demand is expected to provide a floor for prices despite the current pullback .

Buyers and investors are strongly advised to verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices remain highly responsive to international shifts, currency fluctuations, and local demand-supply dynamics.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan – April 24, 2026

Weight Rate (PKR) Change Notes 1 Gram 682.1 -12.2 24-Karat 10 Grams 6,821 -122 24-Karat 1 Tola 7,957 -142 Standard Rate

Rates are approximate, based on official APGJSA data and Karachi Sarafa market reports for 24K (99.9%) purity silver