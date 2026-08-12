Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- August 12, 2026

KARACHI- The rate for silver per 10 grams also climbed Rs 125 to Rs 6,096. These official local market rates (often referred to as 24-karat or benchmark purity in sarafa markets) were issued on Wednesday by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

In the global market, the silver spot price traded around $65.8–$66.5 per troy ounce on August 12, with reports citing approximately $66.32 per ounce (up about $1.46).

Converted at prevailing USD/PKR levels near 278, this aligns closely with Pakistan’s equivalent pure silver value near Rs 18,000–18,400 per ounce or roughly Rs 580–590 per gram, before local premiums, purity adjustments, and dealer spreads.

The domestic silver increase tracked international gains and the sharp rise in gold (24-karat gold reached Rs 463,936 per tola, up Rs 4,200). Factors supporting silver include safe-haven demand, industrial uses (electronics, solar), and broader bullion momentum. Local rates in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad typically follow the All Pakistan Sarafa association benchmarks, with minor regional variations.

SILVER PRICE AT A GLANCE

Metal / Unit Price (PKR) Change Silver per tola 7,111 +146 Silver per 10 grams 6,096 +125 International silver ~$66.32 / oz +~$1.46 24K gold per tola 463,936 +4,200

Rates are based on association announcements using interbank exchange rates and can vary by purity (e.g., 999 fine vs. 925 sterling jewellery), city, dealer, and whether the quote includes making charges or is for bullion versus ornaments.