Karachi, July 3, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have experienced further downward pressure today, with the chandi ka rate settling at Rs. 6,952 per tola. This ongoing decline mirrors the broader trend in precious metals, as both silver and gold respond to shifting international conditions and domestic factors.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 5,959 per 10 grams and Rs. 595.9 per gram. While silver remains relatively more affordable than gold, the recent softening has made many buyers cautious. This movement stays closely tied to gold prices, which have also shown weakness in the local market.

The strong historical correlation between the two metals means silver often follows similar patterns during periods of economic adjustment, currency movements, and changes in safe-haven demand.

According to recent market analysis, the fall in gold (and by extension silver) prices in Pakistan is mainly driven by a drop in global bullion rates, a relatively stronger Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, and easing geopolitical tensions that have reduced safe-haven buying. These factors have collectively contributed to the current softness in precious metals across the country.

Several elements are shaping silver prices in Pakistan at present. International spot prices continue to exert downward pressure through import costs and exchange rate dynamics. Although industrial demand from solar energy, electric vehicles, electronics, and green technologies offers some underlying support, it has not been sufficient to reverse the recent trend. On the domestic front, jewelers and small investors continue to monitor silver as a practical hedge against inflation and a more accessible alternative to gold.

Market observers note that while short-term corrections are visible, silver’s dual role as both a precious asset and an industrial material supports a generally positive longer-term view. Anyone considering purchases or investments should track daily Sarafa updates closely, since rates can move quickly in response to international events.

SILVER PRICE IN PAKISTAN