Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- March 24, 2026

Karachi, March 24, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have opened the post-Eid trading week on a firm note, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 9,203 per tola—showing renewed strength driven by international precious metals trends and fresh local buying interest after the Eid holidays. This positive start to the week highlights silver’s quick responsiveness to global cues following the break.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 7,888 per 10 grams and Rs. 788.8 per gram, supported by international spot silver activity and its reliable linkage to gold. The metal is regaining attention as a practical safe-haven choice and essential industrial resource in the current economic setting.

This opening firmness aligns with gold’s steady positioning (local 24K gold around Rs. 464,000 per tola), underscoring the synchronized dynamics between the two metals as markets resume after Eid.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Movement in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s resilient levels (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates firm) provide support to silver, as investors often pair both for hedging and diversification. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has maintained upward influence (spot levels in elevated ranges), directly impacting local PKR pricing through import costs and exchange rate effects. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s pivotal applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy sectors ensure ongoing consumption, bolstering prices across varied market conditions. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani purchasers and jewelers are showing renewed participation with silver as an inflation hedge and more affordable precious metal compared to gold, contributing to today’s positive opening in Sarafa markets.

Analysts highlight silver’s dynamic yet promising outlook—post-Eid trading has resumed on a firm note—backed by investment appeal and industrial fundamentals.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan- March 24, 2026

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 788.8 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 7,888 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 9,203 Standard Rate