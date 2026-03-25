Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- March 25, 2026

Karachi, March 25, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have opened strongly today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 9,203 per tola—demonstrating robust momentum fueled by international precious metals trends and renewed local buying interest. This positive performance continues the recent bullish pattern, as silver responds sharply to global market signals.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 7,888 per 10 grams and Rs. 788.8 per gram, reinforced by international spot silver activity and its firm linkage to gold. The metal is drawing fresh attention as a practical safe-haven choice and vital industrial resource in the prevailing economic climate.

This upward movement aligns with gold’s steady positioning (local 24K gold in the Rs. 464,000–475,000 range), highlighting the synchronized dynamics between the two metals amid ongoing market vigor.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s solid footing (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates firm) propels silver, as traders regularly combine both for protection and diversification aims. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has preserved forceful upward influence (spot levels in superior ranges), swiftly amplifying local PKR valuation via import outlays and currency exchange impacts. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s pivotal applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy domains secure ongoing uptake, fortifying prices through assorted market situations. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani acquirers and jewelers are exhibiting amplified participation with silver as a shield against inflation and a comparatively economical precious metal relative to gold, powering today’s vigorous progression in Sarafa markets.

Analysts stress silver’s oscillating yet hopeful nature—recent shifts have advanced into this surging period—upheld by investment attractiveness and industrial core elements.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan- March 25, 2026