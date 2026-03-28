Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- March 28, 2026

Karachi, March 28, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have shown solid upward movement today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 9,402 per tola—demonstrating sustained strength driven by international precious metals trends and active local demand. This firm performance extends the recent positive pattern, as silver remains responsive to global market signals.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 8,059 per 10 grams and Rs. 805.9 per gram, reinforced by international spot silver activity and its reliable linkage to gold. The metal continues to attract attention as a practical safe-haven choice and vital industrial resource in the prevailing economic climate.

Analysts stress silver’s oscillating yet hopeful nature—recent shifts have advanced into this surging period—upheld by investment attractiveness and industrial core elements.

This resilience aligns with gold’s steady positioning (local 24K gold around Rs. 493,500 per tola), highlighting the synchronized dynamics between the two metals amid ongoing market vigor.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s solid footing (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates firm) propels silver, as traders regularly combine both for protection and diversification aims. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has preserved forceful upward influence (spot levels in superior ranges), swiftly amplifying local PKR valuation via import outlays and currency exchange impacts. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s pivotal applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy domains secure ongoing uptake, fortifying prices through assorted market situations. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani acquirers and jewelers are exhibiting amplified participation with silver as a shield against inflation and a comparatively economical precious metal relative to gold, powering today’s vigorous progression in Sarafa markets.

Analysts stress silver’s oscillating yet hopeful nature—recent shifts have advanced into this surging period—upheld by investment attractiveness and industrial core elements.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

Silver Rates in Pakistan- March 28, 2026