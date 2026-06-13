Silver prices in Pakistan have experienced significant volatility during this week with international bullion movement and local market forces playing role in chandi ka rate falling and gaining between Rs 7,102 and Rs 9,002 per tola.

Weekend Silver Rate Update- June 13, 2026

As of the weekend close on June 13, 2026, the silver rate in Pakistan settled at approximately Rs. 8,102 per tola, Rs. 6,945 per 10 grams, and Rs. 694.5 per gram. This represents a modest recovery from the mid-week low but remains below the weekly high recorded earlier.

Throughout the week, silver prices experienced several swings. The week began on a relatively stable note but saw an early dip followed by a sharp surge mid-week, peaking at Rs. 9,002 per tola on June 10. A correction then followed before prices rebounded and closed the week on a slightly positive note. Overall, the average silver rate hovered around Rs. 7,832 per tola, indicating limited net change despite daily volatility.

This movement remained closely tied to gold prices, which also showed strength in the local market. International spot silver trends, combined with steady industrial demand from sectors like solar energy, electric vehicles, and electronics, provided underlying support. Local investors and jewelers continued to show interest in silver as an affordable hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations.

The weekly trend can be described as volatile but resilient. While short-term corrections were visible, the broader outlook for silver in Pakistan remains cautiously optimistic due to its dual role as a precious metal and industrial commodity. Going forward, global economic signals and gold price movements are likely to remain key drivers for silver rates in the coming days.