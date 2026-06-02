KARACHI, June 2, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan remained stable on Tuesday, with the precious metal trading at Rs. 7,840 per tola in major jewellery markets in Karachi and Lahore.

According to market updates from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad bullion exchanges, silver held firm after international spot prices hovered near recent levels.

Today’s Silver Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price (PKR) 1 Tola (24K/999) Rs. 7,840 10 Grams Rs. 6,720 1 Gram Rs. 672 1 Kilogram ~Rs. 672,000

Silver has moderated slightly over the past week, declining from Rs. 8,051 per tola on May 28 to today’s Rs. 7,840, representing a modest correction of about 2.6%. Analysts view this as healthy consolidation after earlier gains.

Traders expect silver to trade between Rs. 7,800-8,000 per tola in the coming sessions, pending fresh cues from US economic data and PKR-USD movements. Physical demand ahead of the South Asian wedding season could provide modest support.

“Silver remains a practical option for savers seeking tangible assets at accessible price points,” said a Karachi-based bullion dealer. “Buyers should verify purity and compare dealer rates before finalizing transactions.”

Tips for Buyers Of Chandi

Always request hallmark certification (999 fineness) for purity assurance

Compare rates across at least three dealers to secure fair pricing

Store physical holdings securely. Bank lockers are recommended for larger quantities

Track international silver prices via trusted portals for broader market context

Jewelry purchases will carry additional making charges (typically 10-25%) plus applicable taxes, so investment-focused buyers are generally advised to opt for bars or coins with lower premiums.