Karachi, May 26, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have shown firm upward momentum today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 8,102 per tola—demonstrating sustained strength driven by international precious metals trends and active local demand. This performance continues the recent positive pattern, as silver remains highly responsive to global market signals and safe-haven buying interest.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 6,945 per 10 grams and Rs. 694.5 per gram, supported by international spot silver activity and its reliable linkage to gold. The metal continues to draw attention as a practical safe-haven choice and vital industrial resource in the prevailing economic climate.

This firmness aligns with gold’s steady positioning (local 24K gold around Rs. 515,000+ per tola), highlighting the synchronized dynamics between the two metals amid ongoing market conditions.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s solid footing (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates firm) supports silver, as traders regularly combine both for protection and diversification aims. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has preserved forceful upward influence (spot levels in elevated ranges), swiftly amplifying local PKR valuation via import outlays and currency exchange impacts. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s pivotal applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy domains secure ongoing uptake, fortifying prices through assorted market situations. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani acquirers and jewelers are exhibiting steady participation with silver as a shield against inflation and a comparatively economical precious metal relative to gold, powering today’s firm trend in Sarafa markets.

Analysts stress silver’s oscillating yet hopeful nature—recent movements have sustained this steady phase—upheld by investment attractiveness and industrial core elements.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time silver rate in Pakistan today, chandi ka rate, silver price per tola, or silver price per gram, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or your local Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan May 26, 2026

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 694.5 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 6,945 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 8,102 Standard Sarafa Market Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports (e.g., Hamariweb); slight variations may occur by city, dealer, or intraday changes. Always confirm with local jewelers or markets for exact pricing before transactions.