Silver Rate Today in Pakistan- April 23, 2026

KARACHI, April 23, 2026 — Silver prices in Pakistan edged higher on Thursday, with the precious metal trading at Rs. 8,162 per tola in major Sarafa markets, supported by firm international cues and steady domestic demand.

According to market updates from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad bullion exchanges, silver gained ground after international spot prices held near $78 per troy ounce. The local currency’s relative stability against the US dollar helped contain volatility in rupee-denominated rates.

Today’s Silver Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price (PKR) 1 Tola (24K/999) Rs. 8,162 10 Grams Rs. 6,996 1 Gram Rs. 699.6 1 Kilogram Rs. 699,600

Rates for pure 999-fine silver remained broadly uniform across major cities, with minor variations of Rs. 20-40 per tola observed in Peshawar and Quetta due to regional logistics and demand patterns Market Drivers Behind the Move

Analysts cite three key factors supporting today’s uptick:

Global Industrial Demand : Silver’s critical role in solar panels, EV components, and electronics continues to underpin long-term demand fundamentals.

Safe-Haven Flows : Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have kept precious metals in focus among regional investors.

Local Investment Interest : Retail buyers are accumulating silver as an affordable inflation hedge, with prices still well below gold’s Rs. 495,500 per tola hamariweb.com .

Despite short-term fluctuations, silver has gained over 14% in the past month, reflecting sustained momentum in both global and domestic markets.

City-Wise Rate Snapshot from Pakistan

City Per Tola (PKR) Per 10g (PKR) Karachi Rs. 8,162 Rs. 6,996 Lahore Rs. 8,162 Rs. 6,996 Islamabad Rs. 8,162 Rs. 6,996 Peshawar Rs. 8,130 Rs. 6,970 Faisalabad Rs. 8,162 Rs. 6,996 Quetta Rs. 8,130 Rs. 6,970

Traders expect silver to consolidate between Rs. 8,100–8,300 per tola in the coming sessions, pending fresh cues from US economic data and PKR-USD movements. Physical demand ahead of the South Asian wedding season could provide additional support.

“Silver remains an attractive option for middle-income savers seeking tangible assets,” said a Lahore-based bullion dealer. “But buyers should verify purity and compare dealer premiums before transacting.”

Tips for Buyers

Always request hallmark certification (999 fineness) for purity assurance

Compare rates across at least three dealers to secure fair pricing

Store physical holdings securely; bank lockers are recommended for larger quantities

Track international silver prices via trusted portals like FOREX.pk for broader market context www.forex.pk

Jewelry purchases will carry additional making charges (typically 10–25%) plus applicable taxes, so investment-focused buyers are generally advised to opt for bars or coins with lower premiums