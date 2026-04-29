Silver Rate Today in Pakistan- April 29, 2026
- By Fahad Ali -
- Apr 29, 2026
KARACHI, April 29, 2026 — Silver prices in Pakistan rose modestly on Wednesday, with the precious metal trading at Rs. 8,163 per tola in major Sarafa markets, supported by firm international cues and steady domestic investment demand.
According to market updates from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad bullion exchanges, silver gained ground after international spot prices held near $78 per troy ounce. The local currency’s relative stability against the US dollar helped contain volatility in rupee-denominated rates.
Today’s Silver Rates in Pakistan
|
Unit
|
Price (PKR)
|
1 Tola (24K/999)
|
Rs. 8,163
|
10 Grams
|
Rs. 6,998
|
1 Gram
|
Rs. 699.8
|
1 Kilogram
|
~Rs. 699,800
Rates for pure 999-fine silver remained broadly uniform across major cities, with minor variations of Rs. 20-40 per tola observed in Peshawar and Quetta due to regional logistics and demand patterns.
City-Wise Rate Snapshot
|
City
|
Per Tola (PKR)
|
Per 10g (PKR)
|
Karachi
|
Rs. 8,163
|
Rs. 6,998
|
Lahore
|
Rs. 8,163
|
Rs. 6,998
|
Islamabad
|
Rs. 8,163
|
Rs. 6,998
|
Peshawar
|
Rs. 8,130
|
Rs. 6,970
|
Faisalabad
|
Rs. 8,163
|
Rs. 6,998
|
Quetta
|
Rs. 8,130
|
Rs. 6,970
Near-Term Outlook
Traders expect silver to consolidate between Rs. 8,100–8,300 per tola in the coming sessions, pending fresh cues from US economic data and PKR-USD movements. Physical demand ahead of the South Asian wedding season could provide additional support.
“Silver remains an attractive option for middle-income savers seeking tangible assets,” said a Lahore-based bullion dealer. “But buyers should verify purity and compare dealer premiums before transacting.”
Tips for Buyers
- Always request hallmark certification (999 fineness) for purity assurance
- Compare rates across at least three dealers to secure fair pricing
- Store physical holdings securely; bank lockers are recommended for larger quantities
- Track international silver prices via trusted portals for broader market context
Jewelry purchases will carry additional making charges (typically 10–25%) plus applicable taxes, so investment-focused buyers are generally advised to opt for bars or coins with lower premiums.
Disclaimer: Silver rates fluctuate intraday based on global markets and local demand. Figures quoted are indicative and verified as of 1:30 PM PKT,