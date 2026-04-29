City Per Tola (PKR) Per 10g (PKR) Karachi Rs. 8,163 Rs. 6,998 Lahore Rs. 8,163 Rs. 6,998 Islamabad Rs. 8,163 Rs. 6,998 Peshawar Rs. 8,130 Rs. 6,970 Faisalabad Rs. 8,163 Rs. 6,998 Quetta Rs. 8,130 Rs. 6,970

Near-Term Outlook

Traders expect silver to consolidate between Rs. 8,100–8,300 per tola in the coming sessions, pending fresh cues from US economic data and PKR-USD movements. Physical demand ahead of the South Asian wedding season could provide additional support.

“Silver remains an attractive option for middle-income savers seeking tangible assets,” said a Lahore-based bullion dealer. “But buyers should verify purity and compare dealer premiums before transacting.”

Tips for Buyers

Always request hallmark certification (999 fineness) for purity assurance

Compare rates across at least three dealers to secure fair pricing

Store physical holdings securely; bank lockers are recommended for larger quantities

Track international silver prices via trusted portals for broader market context

Jewelry purchases will carry additional making charges (typically 10–25%) plus applicable taxes, so investment-focused buyers are generally advised to opt for bars or coins with lower premiums.