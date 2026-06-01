Silver Rate Today in Pakistan - June 1, 2026

Karachi: Silver rate in Pakistan has maintained a firm tone on Monday June 1, the first day after Eid al-Adha holidays, with the chandi ka rate standing at Rs. 7,908 per tola— as local demand has surged due to the final days of the wedding season in Pakistan.

This performance reflects the ongoing positive momentum, as silver stays closely attuned to global market movements and safe-haven interest besides being a wedding luxury in Pakistan.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 6,778 per 10 grams and Rs. 677.8 per gram, backed by international spot silver activity and its strong correlation with gold. The metal remains attractive as an accessible safe-haven asset and an essential industrial commodity in today’s economic environment.

This stability mirrors gold’s positioning (local 24K gold around Rs. 510,000+ per tola), underlining the close relationship between the two metals in the current market setting.

Understanding the rise of silver rates in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s solid levels (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates firm) provide support to silver, as investors frequently trade both for hedging and portfolio diversification. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver continues to exert upward pressure (with spot prices in elevated ranges), directly influencing local PKR rates through import costs and exchange rate fluctuations. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s critical uses in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable energy sectors ensure consistent consumption, helping stabilize and support prices across different market conditions. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani investors and jewelers maintain steady interest in silver as an inflation hedge and a more affordable alternative to gold, contributing to the firm trend observed in Sarafa markets.

Analysts note that silver’s fluctuating yet promising outlook has kept it resilient, with recent movements reinforcing its dual role as both an investment asset and an industrial metal.

Buyers and investors should always check live Sarafa market quotes before making any transactions, as prices can change quickly based on international developments and local sentiment.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (June 1, 2026)

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 677.8 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 6,778 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 7,908 Standard Sarafa Market Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports