Silver Rate Today in Pakistan - June 11, 2026

Silver prices have remained constant today in Pakistan with the price of a tola of silver remaining stable at Rs. 7,102.00.

The current local prices of silver are:

10 grams of silver = Rs. 6,087.00

1 gram of silver = Rs. 608.70

Silver continues attract investors who want low-cost investments and to companies that require its unique properties but history says otherwise.

Many people are watching silver prices in advance of budget 2026-27, alongside gold prices.

Silver tends to follow gold closely (local gold price 24K = Rs. 430,000.00/tola).

What affects silver prices in Pakistan?

Gold’s level of stability is providing a base for silver price to hold steady. Many traders use gold and silver as an asset class to hedge against each other and balance their portfolios.

Current global prices for silver are affecting local silver prices through both import costs and currency fluctuations.

High levels of consumption for solar, electric vehicle (EV), electronics, and other green renewable technology will continue to underlie support for silver.

Traders and jewellery makers in Pakistan see silver as a way to hedge against inflation, in addition to being cheaper than gold, which helps to support the demand for silver in the Sarafa market.

Silver’s two-part nature as both an investment and an industrial metal continues to keep it relevant. If you buy silver for any reason (investment, jewellery or business), you should monitor the silver prices each day.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (June 11, 2026)

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 608.7 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 6,087 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 7,102 Standard Sarafa Market Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports