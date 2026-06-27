Silver Rate Today in Pakistan - June 27, 2026

Silver rates in Pakistan(chandi ka rate) on 27th June 2026: Rs. 7,102 Per ToLa Rs. 6,087 Per 10 grams Rs.

608.7 Per gram(24k fine/pure silver).

Latest Karachi Sarafa market rate is being provided in Pakistani rupees. It is to mention that 24K Gold rate today is roughly in between 510,000+ rupees per tola today. Local rates stand at rs. 6,087 per 10 gram and rs. 608.7 per 1 gram silver (fine/pure)today.

Silver is attractive for both individuals wanting an inexpensive commodity as well as those working in specific industrial sectors.

The small fluctuation follows the gold prices, which are also showing a somewhat sturdy presence today, mostly due to the overall strong global impact as gold rates follow each other more closely during such global uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and during such safe-haven times. What Factors Drive Silver Prices In Pakistan Right Now There is always more to the prices than what’s apparent. For Pakistan, at least.

Global bullion patterns are of course significant, influencing everything from our import expenses to the foreign exchange rates. However, the demand arising from industries like solar electricity and electronics and automotive sectors is quite solid. On top of this, several people on a local scale view gold in this regard – for not only as safe storage for currency value but for a relatively more accessible way of going about in the silver price chart.

But do people see silver just as a precious metal?

According to analysts and market watchers in the local jewelry market, both individually and collectively, silver price has proven over the years to have dual importance – not only does it offer safe haven against currency fluctuations, but it serves important industrial functions, thus giving it both ‘bullion’ and ‘commodity’ attributes in the local market of Pakistan.

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 608.7 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 6,087 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 7,102 Standard Sarafa Market Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports. Slight variations may occur by city, dealer, or timing. Always verify with local jewelers or markets for exact pricing before transactions.