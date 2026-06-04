Silver Rate Today in Pakistan - June 4, 2026

Karachi: Silver rate in Pakistan has shown a solid upward movement today, June 4, with the chandi ka rate reaching Rs. 7,931 per tola in major cities of the country.

This minor rise builds on the recent positive pattern, as silver stays highly attuned to global market signals and the final days of wedding season in Pakistan.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 6,798 per 10 grams and Rs. 679.8 per gram, backed by international spot silver activity and its dependable linkage to gold. The metal continues to attract interest as a practical safe-haven choice and vital industrial resource in the prevailing economic climate.

This steadiness corresponds with gold’s firm positioning (local 24K gold around Rs. 510,000+ per tola), emphasizing the synchronized dynamics between the two metals amid ongoing market conditions.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Gold’s solid footing supports silver, as traders regularly combine both for protection and diversification aims. Pakistanis are mostly keeping the precious metal for protection and possible gains.

Experts stress silver’s oscillating yet hopeful nature—recent movements have sustained this steady phase—upheld by investment attractiveness and industrial core elements.

Local buyers should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (June 4, 2026)

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 679.8 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 6,798 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 7,931 Standard Sarafa Market Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports

