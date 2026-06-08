Karachi, June 8, 2026: Silver prices in Pakistan have held steady with some positive undertones today, as the chandi ka rate settled near Rs. 7,200 per tola, as people have stopped buying the precious metal due to the steady fall earlier this year.

The current rates — Rs. 6,171 per 10 grams and Rs. 617.1 per gram — can simply be said “back to normal” rates when compared to record highs earlier this year and late 2025.

Silver prices sometimes rise connected to gold’s performance (local 24K gold hovering above Rs. 510,000 per tola in local market), showing how the two metals often move together in response to broader global cues.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Movement in Pakistan

Gold prices provide a foundation for silver, with many traders treating the two as complementary assets for hedging and portfolio balance but strong consumption in solar energy, EVs, electronics, and other green technologies offer consistent underlying support.

Overall, silver’s dual nature as both a precious and industrial metal keeps it relevant, even as prices fluctuate.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (June 8, 2026)

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 617.1 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 6,171 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 7,200 Standard Sarafa Market Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports