Silver Rate Today in Pakistan- March 17, 2026

Karachi, March 17, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have shown continued upward pressure today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 10,802 per tola—reflecting sustained strength driven by international precious metals trends and active domestic buying interest. This firm performance extends the recent positive trajectory, as silver remains closely attuned to global market developments.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,259 per 10 grams and Rs. 925.9 per gram, supported by international spot silver dynamics and its dependable connection to gold. The metal continues to draw attention as a practical safe-haven choice and essential industrial commodity in the prevailing economic environment.

This resilience corresponds with gold’s elevated levels (local 24K gold in the Rs. 539,000–546,000 range), underscoring the parallel dynamics between the two metals amid ongoing market vigor and safe-haven demand.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s solid footing (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates firm) advances silver, as participants commonly pair both for hedging and diversification aims. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has preserved upward influence (spot levels in higher ranges), directly enhancing local PKR valuation via import expenses and currency exchange impacts. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s pivotal applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy sectors secure ongoing uptake, fortifying prices through varied market situations. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani acquirers and jewelers are exhibiting steady participation with silver as a shield against inflation and a comparatively economical precious metal relative to gold, powering today’s positive progression in Sarafa markets.

Analysts stress silver’s oscillating yet hopeful nature—recent movements have matured into this sustained phase—upheld by investment attractiveness and industrial core elements.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.