Silver scandal sees custom officers suspended

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of Pakistan has suspended several senior customs officers, including a Collector and a Deputy Collector, in connection with an alleged scandal involving the replacement of seized silver with lead.

According to an official FBR statement, those suspended include one Collector of Customs, one Deputy Collector, one Assistant Collector, and three officers of Grade 16.

The FBR said the suspensions were necessary to ensure a transparent and independent investigation into the serious incident.

In a swift administrative move, three new officers have been immediately posted to Customs Enforcement Quetta to replace those suspended and to remove any possible influence on the probe.

The FBR reiterated its firm commitment to rooting out corruption, warning that all those involved in the silver substitution scam would be brought to justice and given strict punishment.

“No leniency will be shown to any official found involved in corruption, regardless of their rank or position. Disciplinary proceedings will continue to maintain transparency and accountability within the department,” the statement added.

It is to be remembered that after reports that silver confiscated by customs authorities had been illicitly replaced or tampered with, dealing a significant blow to the reputation of the customs department, after that FBR has taken administrative steps.