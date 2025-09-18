Simeone calls for more protection after Liverpool scuffle

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone called for managers to be offered more protection from supporter abuse after being sent off for a furious reaction towards Liverpool fans at Anfield on Wednesday.

Simeone confronted supporters behind his dugout after Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk headed in a 92nd-minute winner as the Reds edged a dramatic Champions League opener 3-2.

Atletico’s combustible coach admitted he should not have reacted but said managers should benefit from similar campaigns that aim to drive racism out of football.

“In the same way we fight against racism, we should look at this too because we don’t have a right to respond and it is not easy to be insulted during the entire match,” said Simeone.

“My reaction isn’t justifiable but do you know what it is like to be insulted for 90 minutes?

“I hope Liverpool can improve that aspect and that when they identify the person who did that, there will be consequences.

“There were insults throughout the match, including gestures. It’s clear that I’m the one who has to stay calm, I have to put up with the insults, the gestures and any situation because I’m in a position where I have to put up with it.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said he hoped the focus would be on a “great” match rather than the incident after the winning goal.

Slot’s men have now won all their opening five Premier League and Champions League games with goals scored after the 80th minute.

The Dutch coach paid tribute to his side’s fitness levels as well as their mentality and quality for finding a way to win.

“It is not only mentality, it’s also how fit we are, how well prepared we are, that they are able to push one more time,” said Slot.

But Slot said he was “disappointed” to have needed another late winner on a night where Liverpool’s new-look attack, that included a first start for British transfer record signing Alexander Isak, clicked into gear.

“This is what the new (Champions League) format is about, a first game in a group stage that could be a quarter-final or a semi-final,” he added.

“A game like this should not have gone to a late game winner.

“I understand that’s the story of this game and the last five games, but for me it is a different game than the ones we played before. We had so many great attacks today where we could have scored the third goal.”