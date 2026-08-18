Simeone insists Atletico to 'build team around' Alvarez

Coach Diego Simeone again insisted on Tuesday that Julian Alvarez would not leave Atletico Madrid this year, saying he wanted to “build a team around” the Argentina striker.

Last month, Atletico filed a complaint to FIFA over Barcelona allegedly tapping up Alvarez.

The 26-year-old has also been linked with a possible move to Premier League champions Arsenal and was the subject of a rejected 150-million-euro ($173.4m) bid from Real Madrid in June.

“He’s an extraordinary guy. We had a good chat the other day, as we always do,” Simeone said ahead of Atletico’s La Liga opener against Malaga on Wednesday.

“He’s our best attacking player. I said it last year, and I still think so. We need to try to build a team around him.”

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Marin has also repeatedly stated that Alvarez is not for sale.

“When the club’s owner speaks so clearly, there is nothing more to add. It’s like in court proceedings — the case is dismissed,” added Simeone.

Alvarez has scored 49 goals for Atletico since signing from Manchester City two years ago.

While on World Cup duty with Argentina, he said he “believed a transfer is best for everyone”, but did not confirm his preferred destination.

Atletico finished fourth in La Liga last season, 25 points adrift of champions Barcelona.