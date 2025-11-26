Simon Cowell speaks out to claims he’s to blame for Liam Payne’s death

Simon Cowell has finally broken his silence over criticism from some fans who allege he bears responsibility for Liam Payne’s death.

During his appearance on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, the 66-year-old music executive was asked about claims accusing him of putting too much pressure on the late One Direction star during their rise to fame and failing to provide the young group enough support.

“I don’t read any of this stuff because if I did, you would just torture yourself. The idea that you are essentially responsible for somebody’s life, 10 years after you’ve signed someone? You can’t do that,” he stated.

Cowell further shared that news of Payne’s death “really hit me,” especially because the two had spoken privately about a year earlier.

During that conversation, Cowell said they discussed fatherhood and how music should not dominate one’s life.

In 2010, One Direction – comprising of Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan – was formed on the Cowell’s competition series, The X Factor.

Following the show, the music executive’s Syco Records label signed the group and their star grew from there.

In 2024, Liam Payne died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.