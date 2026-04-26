Simon Cowell's Sharp Tongue Puts Dec Donnelly in His Place on Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell sparked controversy on Saturday’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-final with a snappy remark towards host Dec Donnelly. The incident occurred when Dec tried to wrap up the judges’ feedback for magician Fraser Penman, but Cowell wasn’t having it.

“I’m still talking,” Cowell said, cutting Dec off mid-sentence. The comment left Dec visibly taken aback, and fans were quick to slam Cowell for being “rude” on social media.

The drama comes after a chaotic weekend for Ant and Dec, who hosted the I’m A Celeb South Africa finale on Friday, featuring heated arguments between contestants Jimmy Bullard, David Haye, and Adam Thomas.

Dec had joked about wanting a drama-free evening, but it seemed Cowell wasn’t getting the memo.

Fans were divided, with some defending Cowell’s right to finish his feedback, while others felt he was out of line. “Simon Cowell being rude to Dec, don’t think they’ve been through enough on live telly this weekend,” one viewer tweeted.

Cowell’s sharp tongue isn’t new, but this incident has sparked fresh debate about his on-screen behavior.