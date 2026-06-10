American actor and comedian, Simon Helberg, revealed his struggles during the success of The Big Bang Theory.

Helberg recently appeared on the Dinner’s On Me podcast, where he reflected on the success of The Big Bang Theory. The American actor and comedian said, “I was, I would say, pretty paralyzed with fear and anxiety for like the first eight or nine years.”

When the host Jesse Tyler Ferguson asked if the stress came as a result of “losing anonymity or “the weight of the job,” he replied, “Yeah, I think everything was contributing to it, but I just, I ran very like hot, just very nervous, very, very anxiety-ridden.”

Helberg explained, “With the success came just the pressure, and also then, the expectation that it would be just, sort of, like a walk in the park. Like all my dreams should be coming true. And it just felt so scary to me all the time. I just felt so scared.” The Young Sheldon star noted, “I just always felt like I was going to kind of fall apart”.

It is pertinent to mention that in addition to Simon Helberg, the cast of The Big Bang Theory included Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Wil Wheaton, Melissa Rauch, and others.

For those unaware, Helberg played the role of Howard Wolowitz in the television sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady for CBS, which ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019.