A casual dog walk in central London turned into an unexpected celebrity reunion when Bridgerton star Simone Ashley crossed paths with fellow actors Emma Corrin and Dan Levy on Bond Street.

Ashley, 31, was spotted strolling with her beloved spaniel, Myla, on Wednesday afternoon when she bumped into Corrin, 30, and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, 42, who were out enjoying a shopping trip together.

The trio appeared delighted by the chance encounter, pausing to chat before Corrin and Levy greeted Myla with plenty of affection. Both actors were seen bending down to pet the friendly spaniel as they caught up with Ashley on the busy shopping street.

For the outing, Ashley embraced effortless summer style, pairing lace shorts with an oversized T-shirt and checked Vans sneakers.

Meanwhile, Corrin and Levy coordinated in similar casual looks, both wearing black T-shirts with blue jeans. Corrin completed the outfit with black flats, sunglasses and a sweatshirt tied around the waist, while Levy accessorized with a baseball cap from Separate Bath & Toilet featuring the word “Tatsuya,” along with shopping bags from luxury fashion house Celine.

Levy and Corrin have shared a close friendship for several years. The pair previously vacationed together in Italy in 2023, and Levy has often described the The Crown actor as part of his “chosen family.”

The two also collaborated on Levy’s 2023 directorial debut, Good Grief, in which Corrin made a brief cameo appearance.