Simone Biles: Someone took my luxury item at Travis & Taylor’s wedding

Olympic legend Simone Biles shared a lighthearted story from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s star-studded wedding, revealing that a fellow high-profile guest accidentally walked off with her designer accessory during the reception festivities.

High-Profile Guest List and Reception Mix-Up

The wedding of NFL superstar Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift brought together top figures from sports, music, and entertainment. Among the distinguished attendees was seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, accompanied by her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens.

During the reception, a minor mix-up occurred involving Biles’s luxury personal item:

Biles revealed that during the high-energy celebration, her high-end designer accessory was mistakenly taken by another guest who had a similar item.

Simone Biles clarified that the situation was entirely an honest mistake rather than intentional theft, noting that the item was safely identified and returned once the mix-up was realized.

A Peek Inside the Star-Studded Celebration

While the couple kept private moments off social media, anecdotes shared by guests like Biles offer fans a glimpse into the celebrity-filled event:

NFL & Pop Culture Convergence: The guest list featured major figures from both the sports world and the music industry, highlighting the couple’s crossover appeal.

Relaxed Atmosphere: Despite the intense public interest surrounding the nuptials, attendees described the reception as a warm, upbeat celebration where guests let their guard down.

Biles laughed off the incident during her media appearance, emphasizing the good-natured environment of the evening and expressing her happiness for the newlywed couple.