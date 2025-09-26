Simu Liu, Cristin Milioti star in In Your Dreams trailer

Simu Liu, the first Asian superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and Cristin Milioti, a versatile and talented actress with a wide-ranging career, known for her Emmy-nominated performance as Sofia Falcone in The Penguin, her breakout Broadway role in Once, and her beloved role as The Mother in How I Met Your Mother, star in Netflix’s new animated film In Your Dreams, according to the trailer.

Alex Woo, a former Pixar animator, directs the film, which “focuses on two young siblings, Stevie (voiced by Jolie Hoang-Rappaport) and Elliot (Elias Janssen), whose parents (voiced by Cristin Milioti and Simu Liu) are experiencing tension in their relationship.”

“As Stevie stresses over the possibility that they will split, she and Elliot discover a strange book telling the story of the fabled Sandman, who can make a person’s deepest wish come true.”

“The book grants them the ability to enter into the dream world, where they venture on a quest to find the Sandman and attempt to save their parents’ marriage,” according to the summary.

However, Craig Robinson, who plays Elliot’s toy giraffe Baloney Tony, joins Omid Djalili, Gia Carides, SungWon Cho, and Zachary Noah Piser in the film’s voice cast.

Moreover, it is pertinent to set an alarm for fans on November 14, as the film In Your Dreams is due to be released on Netflix.

