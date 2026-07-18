Sindh to add 50 double-decker, 500 EV buses to public transport

KARACHI: Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon on Saturday chaired a meeting over the public transport projects focusing on the land allotment for bus depots and the transport plan.

“We are adding 50 double-decker and 500 EV buses to the transport system,” senior minister said.

He directed officials to finalize promptly the process of pointing out the suitable land for bus depots.

“The deputy commissioners shall point out the government land in their respective districts suitable for bus depots. “The government is determined to provide a modern, comfortable and environment-friendly public transport system”, he said.

Sharjeel Memon said that availability of a proper infrastructure has been must for the success of these projects.

He said the new buses would soon hit the roads, for which timely availability of the operational infrastructure is necessary.

He directed concerned departments to complete the allocation of the land and other relevant arrangements.

“This project will bring a revolutionary change in the public transport system of the province,” he added.